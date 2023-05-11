UrduPoint.com

China Deeply Concerned About Escalation Of Israel-Palestine Conflict: Wang Wenbin

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 08:06 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :China on Thursday expressed deep concerned about the escalation of Israel-Palestine conflict and called on the international community, especially countries with influence, to play an effective role and work together to cool down the situation.

"China is deeply concerned about the escalation of conflict between Israel and Palestine and the death and injuries of many innocent civilians," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing held at International Press Center (IPC).

"We urge relevant parties, Israel in particular, to stay calm and exercise maximum restraint and immediately end hostilities to prevent any further escalation," he said.

Commending the mediation efforts by Egypt and others, he said, "We call on the international community, especially countries with influence, to play an effective role and work together to cool down the situation.

According to reports, Israel launched air strikes against the Gaza Strip on May 10, resulting in casualties. Armed groups in the Gaza Strip fired about 400 rockets at Israel. Egypt is now mediating for a ceasefire.

