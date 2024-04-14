China Deeply Concerned About Iran-Israel Situation, Calls For Restraint
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) China is deeply concerned about the current escalation of the Iran-Israel situation and calls on relevant parties to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalation of tensions, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Sunday.
China expresses deep concern over the current escalation and calls on relevant parties to exercise calm and restraint to prevent further escalations, the spokesperson said in a statement in response to a question about the Iran-Israel conflict.
The spokesperson said that the ongoing situation is the latest spillover of the Gaza conflict.
There should be no more delays in implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2728 and the conflict must end now.
China calls on the international community, especially countries with influence, to play a constructive role in the peace and stability of the region, the spokesperson added.
The UN Security Council passed a resolution on March 25, demanding an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramazan, the immediate and unconditional release of hostages and the urgent need to expand the flow of aid into Gaza. There were 14 votes in favour to none against, with one abstention.
According to reports, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a military strike against Israeli territory on April 14 using ballistic missiles and drones.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From World
-
Pope warns against 'spiral of violence' after Iran attack5 minutes ago
-
Iran warns of 'stronger response' if Israel retaliates to attack25 minutes ago
-
Iran warns of stronger response if Israel attacks55 minutes ago
-
'Game on' says Mullins after National glory as he targets title55 minutes ago
-
Scheffler grabs Masters lead while Woods fires nightmare 821 hour ago
-
Russia urges 'restraint' after Iranian attack on Israel1 hour ago
-
Vigil held for victims of Sydney mall attack1 hour ago
-
G7 leaders to discuss Iranian strikes: Italy1 hour ago
-
Coachella heavy on indie rock nostalgia, Taylor Swift buzz2 hours ago
-
US shoots down Israel-bound drones fired from Iran: American official2 hours ago
-
China, USA dominate Junior, Cadet Fencing World Championships2 hours ago
-
G7 leaders to discuss Iranian strikes: Italy2 hours ago