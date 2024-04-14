Open Menu

China Deeply Concerned About Iran-Israel Situation, Calls For Restraint

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM

China deeply concerned about Iran-Israel situation, calls for restraint

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) China is deeply concerned about the current escalation of the Iran-Israel situation and calls on relevant parties to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalation of tensions, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Sunday.

China expresses deep concern over the current escalation and calls on relevant parties to exercise calm and restraint to prevent further escalations, the spokesperson said in a statement in response to a question about the Iran-Israel conflict.

The spokesperson said that the ongoing situation is the latest spillover of the Gaza conflict.

There should be no more delays in implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2728 and the conflict must end now.

China calls on the international community, especially countries with influence, to play a constructive role in the peace and stability of the region, the spokesperson added.

The UN Security Council passed a resolution on March 25, demanding an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramazan, the immediate and unconditional release of hostages and the urgent need to expand the flow of aid into Gaza. There were 14 votes in favour to none against, with one abstention.

According to reports, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a military strike against Israeli territory on April 14 using ballistic missiles and drones.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Iran China Gaza March April Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

8 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

18 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

18 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

18 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

18 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

18 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

18 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

18 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

18 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

18 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

18 hours ago

More Stories From World