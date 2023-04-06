China deeply concerned over escalation of Palestine-Israel conflict

China on Thursday expressed deep concerns over Israeli police clashes with Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and called on all parties, Israel in particular, to show calm and restraint and immediately stop all words and deeds that might heighten tensions, in order to prevent further escalation of the situation

China is deeply concerned over the recent escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said during her regular briefing held here.

She said that the issue of Jerusalem's status is complicated and sensitive and added, parties concerned should act in accordance with relevant UN resolutions, and earnestly respect and maintain the historical status quo of the holy sites in Jerusalem.

Mao Ning said that in the meanwhile the international community needs to act with a stronger sense of urgency and take concrete steps in advancing the two-state solution, work for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question at an early date, and realize the peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel.

According to reports, on April 5, Israeli police clashed with Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, leaving many Palestinians injured.

Israeli forces were filmed storming Al Aqsa Mosque compound and attacking dozens of people inside including old women and children. The attack happened in the early morning hours of April 5 in the occupied city of Jerusalem, Palestine.