China deeply concerned over Palestine-Israeli conflict, calls for ceasefire

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Sunday that China was deeply concerned about the current escalation of tensions and violence between the Palestinians and the Israelis, and called on relevant parties to remain calm and exercise restraint.

In a statement, the spokesperson urged an immediate end to the hostilities to protect civilians and avoid further deterioration of the situation.

The recurrence of the conflict shows once again that the protracted standstill of the peace process cannot last, said the spokesperson, adding that the fundamental way out of the conflict lied in implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine.

"The international community needs to act with greater urgency, step up input into the Palestine question, facilitate the early resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel, and find a way to bring about enduring peace," said the spokesperson. China will continue to work relentlessly with the international community toward achieving that ending, the spokesperson added.

