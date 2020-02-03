(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :China on Monday expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Pakistani leadership for extending a firm support to China in the fight against novel coronavirus epidemic and said it was deeply grateful and touched by such trust and confidence.

"As China fights the outbreak, Pakistan has stood firmly with us, maintaining flights and pooling medical supplies all over the country to help China. We are deeply grateful and touched by such trust and confidence," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said during the first 'Online' briefing held here.

The briefing was resumed after the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival holidays.

She remarked that China and Pakistan were iron-clad friends that share a good tradition of mutual assistance and added, "China will continue to work in close communication and coordination with Pakistan to safeguard the health of Pakistanis in China." Referring to the statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi regarding China's fight against novel coronavirus, she said indeed, the Pakistani prime minister and foreign minister highly commend and firmly support China's efforts to fight against the new coronavirus.

"They also appreciate China's assistance for Pakistani citizens in China and express confidence in China winning this battle with the strength of its system. The Pakistani people are standing firmly with their Chinese brethren," she added.

Hua Chunying pointed out that like Pakistan, many other countries had also expressed full confidence in China, adding, "We thank them." "We have the confidence and the capability to win the fight against the outbreak as soon as possible and safeguard the life and health of their citizens in China," she said.

About the medical supplies from Pakistan and some other countries, she said since the novel coronavirus pneumonia outbreak, some countries had expressed understanding and support to China through various means.

As of noon February 2, epidemic prevention and control supplies donated by the Pakistan, Republic of Korea, Japan, the UK, France, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Iran, Belarus, Indonesia and the UNICEF had arrived in China.

"In addition, friends from all walks of life in many countries have also offered us support. A friend in need is a friend indeed. I'd like to thank them all," she added.

The spokesperson said at present the Chinese side was urgently needed medical masks, protective suits and safety goggles." She informed that the US government had not provided any substantial assistance to us, but it was the first to evacuate personnel from its consulate in Wuhan, the first to suggest partial withdrawal of its embassy staff, and the first to impose a travel ban on Chinese travellers and added, all it has done could only create and spread fear.

About the number of confirmed cases, she said till yesterday afternoon, 17,205 cases of nCoV pneumonia were confirmed, 361 died and 475 cured and discharged.

Regarding foreigners who were tested positive during the current outbreak, she said after checking with the relevant department, as of February 2, 16 foreigners in China had infected with the coronavirus.

"Among them, two have recovered and been discharged from hospital, and 14 are in quarantine and in stable conditions," she added.

To a question about the condition of foreigners in Wuhan, she informed that attaching high importance to the well-being of foreign nationals in Wuhan, Hubei, China had taken effective measures to address their concerns and needs in a timely manner.

She hoped that the international community could view the epidemic in a rational and calm way and make a science-based and measured response.

The spokesperson said in an open, transparent and highly responsible attitude, China would enhance cooperation with the WHO and the international community. We had confidence and capability in winning this battle as soon as possible.

It may be mentioned here that the Chinese foreign ministry, in light of the current situation held its first online briefing. The spokesperson went online and used WeChat to answer questions from journalists.