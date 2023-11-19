Open Menu

China Defeat Brazil In Sitting Volleyball World Cup To Reach Women's Final

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2023 | 12:10 PM

China defeat Brazil in Sitting Volleyball World Cup to reach women's final

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) -- China claimed a 3-0 victory over Brazil in the women's semifinal of the 2023 World ParaVolley (WPV) Sitting Volleyball World Cup.

China, who had already qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, notched a narrow 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 victory over their strong opponents.

"It was such an exciting game," said Xu Huimin, head coach of the Chinese team. "It is very important for us because we're preparing for the Paris Paralympics next year, and this World Cup is a very good experience for us to compete with some of the world's strongest teams."

China will contend for the title with Canada, who beat Germany 3-0.

"I'll do my best to prepare for tomorrow's final," said China's captain Xu Yixiao.

