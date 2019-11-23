UrduPoint.com
China Defector To Australia Is 'unemployed' Fugitive

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 11:13 PM

China defector to Australia is 'unemployed' fugitive

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Chinese police said Saturday a man identified in foreign media as a Chinese spy who defected to Australia with a trove of intelligence on Beijing's political interference operations in Hong Kong and overseas was an "unemployed" fraud fugitive.

Wang Liqiang, 26, was found guilty of automobile import fraud in 2016 and given a suspended 15-month prison sentence by a court in east China's Fujian province, Shanghai police said in a statement on an official social media account.

The fraud totalled around 4.6 million Yuan ($653,000).

His Chinese passport and Hong Kong resident document were "forged", police said, adding that authorities were "further investigating the case."

