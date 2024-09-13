Open Menu

China Defence Minister Calls For 'negotiation' To Solve Ukraine, Gaza Conflicts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 11:20 AM

China defence minister calls for 'negotiation' to solve Ukraine, Gaza conflicts

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun said Friday that "negotiation" was the only solution to conflicts such as the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, as he addressed a global gathering of military officials in Beijing.

"To resolve hotspot issues such as the crisis in Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, promoting peace and negotiation is the only way out," Dong said at the opening ceremony of the Xiangshan Forum.

He called on all countries to promote "peaceful development and inclusive governance".

He also urged against the "the proliferation of national security concepts" to ensure "new technologies can better benefit the whole mankind" -- a likely reference to the United States' efforts to block Beijing's access to advanced technology.

Scores of delegates were in the Chinese capital Friday for the Xiangshan forum, dubbed China's answer to Singapore's annual "Shangri-La" meeting.

It is set to host more than 500 representatives from over 90 countries and organisations across three days, according to state media.

Official speeches are expected on Friday, when the forum's opening ceremony will take place and top military representatives from Russia, Pakistan, Singapore, Iran, Germany and others will participate in roundtable discussions.

Topics for discussion will include US-China relations, security in Europe and Asia, and the challenges of defence in a multipolar world.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Chase is attending the forum, just a few days after top Washington and Beijing commanders held their first talks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Defence Minister World Technology Ukraine Iran Russia Europe China Washington Gaza Germany Beijing Singapore United States Media All From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

11 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

12 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

12 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

12 hours ago
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

12 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

12 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

12 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of cou ..

Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country

12 hours ago
 CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: R ..

CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha

12 hours ago
 Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Author ..

Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From World