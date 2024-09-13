China defence minister calls for 'negotiation' to solve Ukraine, Gaza conflicts

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun said Friday that "negotiation" was the only solution to conflicts such as the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, as he addressed a global gathering of military officials in Beijing.

"To resolve hotspot issues such as the crisis in Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, promoting peace and negotiation is the only way out," Dong said at the opening ceremony of the Xiangshan Forum.

He called on all countries to promote "peaceful development and inclusive governance".

He also urged against the "the proliferation of national security concepts" to ensure "new technologies can better benefit the whole mankind" -- a likely reference to the United States' efforts to block Beijing's access to advanced technology.

Scores of delegates were in the Chinese capital Friday for the Xiangshan forum, dubbed China's answer to Singapore's annual "Shangri-La" meeting.

It is set to host more than 500 representatives from over 90 countries and organisations across three days, according to state media.

Official speeches are expected on Friday, when the forum's opening ceremony will take place and top military representatives from Russia, Pakistan, Singapore, Iran, Germany and others will participate in roundtable discussions.

Topics for discussion will include US-China relations, security in Europe and Asia, and the challenges of defence in a multipolar world.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Chase is attending the forum, just a few days after top Washington and Beijing commanders held their first talks.