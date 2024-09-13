China Defence Minister Calls For 'negotiation' To Solve Ukraine, Gaza Conflicts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun said Friday that "negotiation" was the only solution to conflicts such as the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, as he addressed a global gathering of military officials in Beijing.
"To resolve hotspot issues such as the crisis in Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, promoting peace and negotiation is the only way out," Dong said at the opening ceremony of the Xiangshan Forum.
He called on all countries to promote "peaceful development and inclusive governance".
He also urged against the "the proliferation of national security concepts" to ensure "new technologies can better benefit the whole mankind" -- a likely reference to the United States' efforts to block Beijing's access to advanced technology.
Scores of delegates were in the Chinese capital Friday for the Xiangshan forum, dubbed China's answer to Singapore's annual "Shangri-La" meeting.
It is set to host more than 500 representatives from over 90 countries and organisations across three days, according to state media.
Official speeches are expected on Friday, when the forum's opening ceremony will take place and top military representatives from Russia, Pakistan, Singapore, Iran, Germany and others will participate in roundtable discussions.
Topics for discussion will include US-China relations, security in Europe and Asia, and the challenges of defence in a multipolar world.
US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Chase is attending the forum, just a few days after top Washington and Beijing commanders held their first talks.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country
CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha
Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024
More Stories From World
-
North Korea releases images of uranium enrichment facility for first time2 minutes ago
-
Myanmar battles Yagi floods as Vietnam begins clear-up12 minutes ago
-
Sudan museums' precious antiquities looted in war22 minutes ago
-
North Korea releases images of uranium enrichment facility for first time32 minutes ago
-
Support for Trump, questions for Harris in pro-fracking Pennsylvania42 minutes ago
-
Stung Leverkusen seek bounce at Hoffenheim after run ends52 minutes ago
-
Japan scrambles jets as Russia aircraft circle country52 minutes ago
-
Pope defies health fears on historic Asia-Pacific tour1 hour ago
-
Peru mourns divisive former strongman Fujimori1 hour ago
-
US calls for Africa to get two permanent UN Security Council seats2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz stresses Int'l cooperation to address global challenges ahead of key UN summit2 hours ago
-
Alvarez aims to stop knockout artist Berlanga in latest title defence3 hours ago