China Delivers Over 20 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Moscow for COVID-19 Response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) China has delivered more than 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Moscow to help the Russian capital in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak, the press service of Moscow's Department for External Economic and International Relations said on Tuesday.

"A total of 23 tonnes of humanitarian aid were delivered to Moscow from the People's Republic of China to fight the COVID-19 epidemic. The humanitarian cargo was provided by the province of Heilongjiang on a free basis," the press service said in a statement.

According to the Moscow authorities, the cargo includes over 220,000 face masks, over 100,000 medical gloves, 2,500 protective suits, 5,000 tests for COVID-19 and other equipment for medical facilities.

Moreover, a group of Chinese doctors has arrived to Moscow to share their experience in treating COVID-19 patients.

Russia has so far confirmed a total of 21,102 COVID-19 cases and 170 related fatalities. Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 1,694. The largest number of cases, 13,002, has been registered in Moscow, which is Russia's most populated area.