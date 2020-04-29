The Chinese authorities over the past three weeks delivered more than 22 million pieces of protective equipment and over 1,000 ventilators to help the United Kingdom in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK government said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Chinese authorities over the past three weeks delivered more than 22 million pieces of protective equipment and over 1,000 ventilators to help the United Kingdom in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK government said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The UK government has flown over 22 million pieces of PPE and more than 1000 ventilators to the NHS and Social Care Services from China over the last three weeks. The British Embassy in Beijing worked with the Department of Health to procure and source these donations of medical equipment from China. The equipment was shipped between 2 April and 25 April in 20 flights operated by passenger airlines including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, as well as various cargo operators and delivery specialists," the statement read.

UK Ambassador to China Barbara Woodward praised trade relationships between Beijing and London, as well as efforts that businesses of both countries make to curb the pandemic.

"Our strong trade relationship with our Chinese partners has meant that we have been able to source the right equipment and we have seen both UK and Chinese firms contribute to our joint fight against COVID-19," she said, as quoted by the statement.

As of Tuesday, the United Kingdom registered 161,145 COVID-19 cases and 21,678 deaths.