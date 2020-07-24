China Demands Closure of US Consulate General in City of Chengdu - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The United States must close its Consulate General in the Chinese city of Chengdu following Washington's decision to make Beijing close its Consulate General in Houston, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The Chinese Foreign Ministry informed the US Embassy in the morning on July 24 that China decided to revoke the mission's license on establishing and carrying out the activities of the US Consulate General in Chengdu as well as demanded that the Consulate General must stop any activities and holding events," the ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the US State Department confirmed to Sputnik that it had ordered China to close by the end of the week its consulate in Houston, Texas, over accusations that it has engaged in massive illegal spying and influence operations in the United States.

China has denied the accusations and criticized the United States for various violations of international law. China has also said that the United States has been inciting hatred toward Chinese nationals, resulting in multiple threats made to the embassy in Washington.