China Demands US Stops All Military Contacts With Taiwan - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 01:30 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) China demands that the United States stops all military contacts with Taiwan and stops arms sales to the island, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said the US State Department has granted preliminary approval for a $619 million sale of F-16 munitions and related equipment to Taiwan.

"China demands that the United States stop selling arms to Taiwan and military contacts with Taipei, stop interfering in the Taiwan issue and aggravate tensions in the Taiwan Strait," Tan said.

Beijing also made a representation to Washington on the approval of a possible deal to sell Taiwan ammunition for US-made F-16 fighter jets and equipment worth more than $600 million, the official added.

"China strongly opposes the arms sale to Taiwan by the United States. US actions are a gross interference in China's internal affairs, seriously violate the 'one China' principle and the provisions of the three joint US-Chinese communiques, cause serious damage to China's sovereignty and security interests, and pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Tan said, adding that China has already made a representation to the US side on this issue.

The Chinese military is always ready to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the official concluded.

