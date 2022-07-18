UrduPoint.com

China Demands US To Cancel Arms Deal With Taiwan - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 08:50 PM

China Demands US to Cancel Arms Deal With Taiwan - Defense Ministry

China demands the United States to cancel its deal with Taiwan on providing arms worth $108 million and halt military cooperation with Taipei, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) China demands the United States to cancel its deal with Taiwan on providing arms worth $108 million and halt military cooperation with Taipei, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Monday.

Earlier in July, the US State Department approved selling military equipment worth $108 million to Taiwan.

"China demands that the US immediately withdraw its plan to sell weapons to Taiwan, cut off all military ties with the island, otherwise, the responsibility for the destruction of military relations between Beijing and Washington, as well as peace and stability in Taiwan, will fall entirely on the United States," Tan said, as quoted by the ministry.

