China Demands US Withdraw $1.1Bln Arms Deal With Taiwan - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China is demanding that the United States withdraw a $1.1 billion arms deal with Taiwan and stop all military contacts with the island amid rising tensions in the region, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) China is demanding that the United States withdraw a $1.1 billion arms deal with Taiwan and stop all military contacts with the island amid rising tensions in the region, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Tuesday.

On September 3, the Pentagon said the US State Department had approved $1.1 billion for a possible arms deal with Taiwan. The agreement provides for the supply of 60 AGM-84K Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles for a total of $355 million and 100 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder air-to-air missiles for $85.6 million to the island, as well as the extension of a contract on radar stations in the amount of $665.4 million.

"We demand that the US immediately withdraw the arms deal with Taiwan and immediately stop military contacts with Taiwan," Tan was quoted as saying by the Chinese Defense Ministry.

According to the spokesman, Washington has repeatedly violated its promise not to support independence of Taiwan, while its military contacts with the island's ruling Democratic Progressive Party have become even closer recently.

"The sale of arms by the US to China's Taiwan violates the One China principle and provisions of the three China-US communiques.

.. This is a gross interference in China's domestic politics, which harms China's sovereignty and security interests, and exacerbates the situation in the Taiwan Strait. China is strongly opposed to it," Tan added.

The People's Liberation Army of China will continue to improve combat training to stop any interference from outside and attempts by Taiwanese separatists to secede from the mainland, the spokesman said.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

China considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. The US has been supporting pro-independence forces in Taiwan and selling weapons to the island. Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.