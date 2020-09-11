UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Denies Cyber Attacks On US Election Campaigns

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:21 PM

China denies cyber attacks on US election campaigns

Beijing on Friday denied trying to meddle in US presidential election after American tech giant Microsoft said it had parried cyber attacks from overseas groups -- including from China -- against both the Republican and Democratic campaigns

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ):Beijing on Friday denied trying to meddle in US presidential election after American tech giant Microsoft said it had parried cyber attacks from overseas groups -- including from China -- against both the Republican and Democratic campaigns.

Microsoft warned it had detected attempts at election interference from overseas, including Russia, Iran and the China-based "Zirconium", which targeted people linked to Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign.

But China batted away the allegation, accusing Microsoft of "fabrication" and "creating trouble".

"The US presidential election is the US' internal affair," said Zhao Lijian, spokesman of the Chinese foreign ministry.

"We have no interest to interfere in it, and we never interfered in it.

" China and the United States are trapped in a sprawling power struggle reaching into trade, the origins of the coronavirus, defense ambitions and tech security.

Washington has called out Chinese tech firms -- from Huawei to Tik Tok -- as state actors working for the Communist Party of China, claims Beijing and the companies vehemently deny.

Zhao returned fire on Friday, warning that the world should instead be on "high alert" for American tech companies "installing back doors" and harvesting personal data for security services.

With the US presidential election two months away, Twitter, Google and Facebook have all said they are reinforcing protections to curb the spread of misinformation.

Related Topics

Election Fire World Google Iran Russia China Facebook Twitter Alert Beijing United States All From Huawei Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump announces Bahrain, Israel 'peace deal'

8 minutes ago

Israel premier announces normalisation deal with B ..

8 minutes ago

FPCCI president appreciates govt support to women ..

8 minutes ago

Israel, Bahrain Agree to Normalize Relations - Joi ..

8 minutes ago

Glowing tributes paid to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali ..

1 hour ago

Pompeo, Afghan negotiators converge on Qatar for p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.