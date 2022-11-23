China Denies Ever Sanctioning South Korean Cultural Content - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) China has never imposed restrictions on South Korean content and is open to humanitarian exchanges and cooperation with Seoul, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

"I would like to reiterate that China has never imposed so-called restrictions on South Korea and that Beijing is open for humanitarian exchanges and cooperation with Seoul. As far as I know, plenty of Korean movies and tv shows have aired in China since last year," Zhao told a briefing.

The spokesman noted that both sides should take into account each other's interest in order to develop cooperation.

"We hope that South Korea will work together with China and continue its active efforts to revitalize bilateral humanitarian exchanges, strengthen mutual understanding and friendship," Zhao added.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday, citing the presidential office, that China has resumed online streaming of a South Korean movie after six years of a ban on all South Korean content. The ban was reportedly due to the deployment of US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense systems in South Korea in 2016.