UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Denies Killing Of Indian Soldier In Border Clash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 05:12 PM

China denies killing of Indian soldier in border clash

China on Wednesday dismissed reports that an Indian special forces member was killed in border clash with People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Saturday night

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):China on Wednesday dismissed reports that an Indian special forces member was killed in border clash with People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Saturday night.

"I don't know what is your source based on. On my understanding, no Indian troops died along the border," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said during a regular briefing.

"But I seem to see a Guardian report citing Indian media sources saying that an Indian soldier because of their own vehicle accident lost his life. I don't know if you are referring to that," she added.

Responding to recent statements released by India's Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry that the Indian troops pre-empted Chinese attempt to change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Lake, she said, "You just said that the Indian side pre-empted China's action. In China, we have a saying about a guilty mind protesting conspicuously he's innocent. Thats what India did." Hua Chunying said that showed that the Indian troops illegally crossed the Line in provocation and unilaterally changed the status quo and broke the two sides agreement and consensus.

"And from the beginning of this year, the Indian army repeatedly broke consensus and agreements and unilaterally with force changed the status quo, destabilising the border region and causing tensions," she added.

She said, "the responsibility lies entirely with Indian side," adding, China has exercised great restraint to avoid escalation, being communicating through diplomatic military channels.

China urged Indian side to discipline frontline troops, stop provocation, stop actions of illegal trespasses and stop actions leading to escalation and complication.

The spokesperson hoped India would work together with China for the same goal, implement the leaders consensus and the two sides agreements and work with concrete actions to contribute to peace and tranquility along the border.

To a question regarding Indian side claim that the casualty is a senior official who is of Tibetan origin and the have the best high altitude fighting capabilities, she said, "But I noted that you mentioned in 1960s CIA and Tibetan in exile, you mentioned those words. These are though provoking. We need to think about the Tibetan issue, the ins and outs and role of the US." She said, China's position is very clear. We oppose any country, of course that includes India, to provide any facilitation or venue to forces advocating Tibet independence.

"As to the relationship between Tibetans in-exile and in Indian troops, I'm also very curious. If you could get more information with your report, I would appreciate that," she added.

Related Topics

India Accident Army China CIA Vehicle Died Bank Same Independence Border Media From Agreement Best

Recent Stories

PM orders to implement SC orders on release of fem ..

15 minutes ago

Over 60 per cent of all hospitals in Abu Dhabi con ..

30 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General receives France’s Ambassad ..

38 minutes ago

Afghan govt releases 200 inmates

42 minutes ago

PCB thanks Pakistan men’s cricket team

43 minutes ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond means ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.