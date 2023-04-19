UrduPoint.com

China Denies Supplying Military Drones To Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 07:49 PM

China's commerce ministry denied Wednesday that Russia was using Chinese drones in the Ukrainian campaign, after the United States and its allies accused Beijing of giving military aid to Moscow

"The US keeps supplying weapons to Ukraine without giving its actions a second thought. At the same time, it and its allies are spreading disinformation about Chinese drone exports," the ministry said.

The ministry said China objected to what it saw as an attempt to "tarnish the image of Chinese companies" and insisted that it had always backed a political solution to the Ukrainian conflict.

"After the Ukrainian crisis broke out, Chinese civilian drone makers suspended operations in conflict zones, which again proves that Western media claims are groundless and intentionally defamatory," it said.

China has tight controls in place to ensure that drones made for civilian purposes are not being weaponized. It will continue bolstering export rules and urges other countries to follow suit, the ministry said.

