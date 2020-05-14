UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Denies Urgent Medical Care For Russian Sailor Over Coronavirus Restrictions - Union

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

China Denies Urgent Medical Care for Russian Sailor Over Coronavirus Restrictions - Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) A Russian sailor from a cargo ship docked in China has been denied medical treatment for an acute dental condition due to coronavirus curbs, the head of the Russian Seafarers' Union told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Chinese authorities have refused him necessary medical assistance for the reason that he had to be quarantined for 14 days before visiting a medical care facility and because there was no bed available for post-surgery recovery," Yuri Sukhorukov said.

The man, who is the first mate of the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged BBC St. Petersburg, developed dental complications and is believed to be at risk of suffering a potentially life-threatening condition known as sepsis. Sukhorukov said he was too weak to get up.

The Russian foreign and transport ministries have been informed about the emergency and asked the consulate in Shanghai to help negotiate urgent medical assistance for the Russian national.

Related Topics

Russia China Shanghai Man St. Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of A ..

26 minutes ago

Japan provides $4 mln more anti-COVID assistance t ..

2 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain f ..

2 minutes ago

US Warns Maritime Industry Against Iran, North Kor ..

3 minutes ago

Number of Children With COVID-Linked Syndrome Cont ..

3 minutes ago

Shoigu, Parly Discuss COVID-19 Response - Russian ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.