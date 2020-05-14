China Denies Urgent Medical Care for Russian Sailor Over Coronavirus Restrictions - Union

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) A Russian sailor from a cargo ship docked in China has been denied medical treatment for an acute dental condition due to coronavirus curbs, the head of the Russian Seafarers' Union told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Chinese authorities have refused him necessary medical assistance for the reason that he had to be quarantined for 14 days before visiting a medical care facility and because there was no bed available for post-surgery recovery," Yuri Sukhorukov said.

The man, who is the first mate of the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged BBC St. Petersburg, developed dental complications and is believed to be at risk of suffering a potentially life-threatening condition known as sepsis. Sukhorukov said he was too weak to get up.

The Russian foreign and transport ministries have been informed about the emergency and asked the consulate in Shanghai to help negotiate urgent medical assistance for the Russian national.