China Denies Xi Criticized Canadian Leader Over Media Leak

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping did not criticize or make threats to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G20 summit over a leak to the media, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

A heated exchange between the two was caught on tape on Wednesday, a day after the Chinese and Canadian leaders held brief off-the-record talks in Bali. Trudeau reportedly raised allegations of China meddling in Canadian elections.

"I do not think it should be interpreted as criticism or accusations on the part of Chairman Xi Jinping," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters about the video.

Xi was heard telling Trudeau through his interpreter that it was "not appropriate" to make a private conversation public, adding "otherwise, the outcome will be hard to say."

Asked if Xi's phrase could be interpreted as a threat, Mao replied, "I do not consider it a threat."

The spokeswoman denied that China had ever interfered in the domestic affairs of other countries, adding that it was not Beijing that caused the rift with Canada. She also said mutual respect was the ground on which international relationships were built.