China Denounces Alleged Cyberattack on Vatican, Demands Evidence

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Accusations in cyberattacks must come with adequate evidence to be valid, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday, commenting on a recent allegation voiced by a US IT-company that Chinese-linked hackers attacked Vatican computer networks.

On Tuesday, Recorded Future claimed that it had tracked down a Chinese state-sponsored group, named RedDelta, which had hacked the Vatican and other Catholic institutions. The attacks' timing was purportedly linked to the upcoming September extension of the 2018 China-Vatican provisional treaty, which gave Beijing more control over the Chinese-based shadow Catholic diocese.

"When investigating cyberspace incidents, it is necessary to provide sufficient evidence rather than speculate," the spokesman said at a daily briefing.

In modern China, there are factually two parallel Catholic churches: the official one, where bishops are appointed by the Chinese government without consultation with the Holy See, and an underground one.

The first has around 6 million followers, while the second, according to Western media estimates, has twice as many.

In September of 2018, the Vatican and Beijing reached a preliminary agreement, which is widely praised as a landmark one, regulating the appointment of Catholic bishops in China, an issue that has long strained the bilateral relationship.

Beijing insists that the appointment of bishops in China be the prerogative of the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association, while the Holy See insists that it be done by the Pope unilaterally.

The Holy See and China have suspended diplomatic relations, whereas the Vatican is the only European state to have officially recognized the independence of Taiwan.