China Denounces US Claim About Forced Labor Of Uyghurs At Cotton Facility In Xinjiang

Thu 03rd December 2020 | 07:20 PM

China Denounces US Claim About Forced Labor of Uyghurs at Cotton Facility in Xinjiang

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The United States' allegation that a cotton producing facility in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region uses forced labor is fabricated and is aimed at containing the Asian country's economic development, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the United States banned imports of cotton from Xinjiang, where one of China's largest such facilities is located, claiming possession of information suggesting that the facility uses "forced labor" of local Uyghurs, an ethnically-Turkic Muslim minority.

"China has already stated its position on this matter before. The purpose of false reports about so-called 'forced labor' in Xinjiang, fabricated by certain US politicians, is to limit and suppress China and Chinese companies and to contain China's development," Hua said.

According to Beijing, the United States has exercised behavior that is disadvantageous for both, others and itself, as it violates international trade rules, disrupts global supply chains and undermines interests of companies and consumers around the world.

The spokeswoman said China would do what is necessary to protect its lawful rights and the interests of Chinese companies.

In July, the US imposed economic sanctions on the the facility in Xinjiang. The plant is under Beijing's direct control, despite the region's autonomous status. The Chinese government oversees the construction of facility buildings in the region, transfer of population from other regions, and the administration of several local cities.

