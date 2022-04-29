UrduPoint.com

China Deploys 2 Satellites Into Orbit - CASC

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 10:50 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Beijing has successfully launched two Siwei 01 and 02 satellites into space from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwestern Gansu province, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Friday.

The launch was carried out at 12:11 p.m. local time (04:11 GMT) with the use of Long March (Chang Zheng) 2C carrier rocket, the CASC said in a statement.

Both satellites will be providing commercial remote probing services, the statement said.

It added that it is the 417th launch of a Long March 2C carrier rocket.

Earlier in March, China has successfully launched the Long March (Chang Zheng) 11 carrier rocket from Jiuquan to deploy three Tianping-2 satellites into orbit, designed for identification of the Earth's atmosphere parameters and for adjusting an orbit calculation model.

