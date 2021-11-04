UrduPoint.com

China Describes Australia's Attitude To AUKUS Issue With France As 'Irresponsible'

China views Australia's decision to join the AUKUS defense pact and withdrawal from the submarine contract with France as an irresponsible move in terms of its nuclear non-proliferation commitments, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

The submarine deal rift between Austarlia and France deepened this week. On Tuesday, several Australian media published French President Emmanuel Macron's text message in which he asked Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison about the future of the submarine agreement, sent two days before AUKUS had been announced. While France maintains it was taken aback by Australia's withdrawal from the deal, Macron's text suggests he was possibly aware of Canberra's intentions. The French ambassador to Australia, Jean-Pierre Thebault, condemned the leak of the message, accusing Australia of using "very inelegant methods."

"It is extremely irresponsible for the Australian government to ignore its international nuclear non-proliferation obligations and the serious concerns of regional countries and the international community in pursuit of its own interests," ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press conference when asked to comment on reports about the leak to media.

AUKUS is not just a diplomatic row between several countries, it poses risks of nuclear proliferation and undermines regional peace, the diplomat added.

Wang said Canberra should have fixed the situation by giving "a responsible answer to the international community," as well as adhering to its nuclear non-proliferation pledges.

AUKUS, a trilateral platform for security and defense cooperation, was declared by Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States in mid-October, outraging the European Union, especially France, as it lost the submarine contract with Australia, which chose to receive submarines under the new partnership.

