UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Describes US As Pure Creator Of Security Risks In South China Sea

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:23 PM

China Describes US as Pure Creator of Security Risks in South China Sea

The US destroyer's entry into the area of the disputed Paracel Islands shows that the United States creates security risks in the South China Sea, Tian Junli, the spokesman for the Chinese army Eastern Theater Command, said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The US destroyer's entry into the area of the disputed Paracel Islands shows that the United States creates security risks in the South China Sea, Tian Junli, the spokesman for the Chinese army Eastern Theater Command, said on Thursday.

According to the statement, earlier today the USS Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer Curtis Wilbur entered the water area of China's Paracel Islands without receiving any permission. The Chinese Air Force units followed the ship and made a warning.

"The US actions violated the basic principles of international law and international relations, leading to rising security risks in the region. Being unprofessional and irresponsible, they could result in misunderstandings and sea incidents and fully prove that the United States is a pure creator of security risks in the South China Sea," the spokesman said.

The statement also said that the Paracel Islands are China's territory, mentioning that the US army's actions violate the sovereignty of China and undermine peace and stability in the sea.

China expressed protest, adding that the Chinese army is always ready to defend China's state sovereignty, peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Beijing has been disputing for decades with other Asia-Pacific countries on the territorial status of islands in the South China Sea with significant hydrocarbon reserves, including the Paracel and Spratly Islands.

Related Topics

Protest Army Water China United States

Recent Stories

Auctioning of Nawaz Sharif’s seized Sheikhupura ..

7 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

26 minutes ago

Gallery 6 to organize live discussion on Arjumand ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani universities join SCO Agricultural Unive ..

2 minutes ago

Five drug peddlers held in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Berlin Should Initiate Counter-Sanctions Against U ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.