China Describes US as Pure Creator of Security Risks in South China Sea

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The US destroyer's entry into the area of the disputed Paracel Islands shows that the United States creates security risks in the South China Sea, Tian Junli, the spokesman for the Chinese army Eastern Theater Command, said on Thursday.

According to the statement, earlier today the USS Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer Curtis Wilbur entered the water area of China's Paracel Islands without receiving any permission. The Chinese Air Force units followed the ship and made a warning.

"The US actions violated the basic principles of international law and international relations, leading to rising security risks in the region. Being unprofessional and irresponsible, they could result in misunderstandings and sea incidents and fully prove that the United States is a pure creator of security risks in the South China Sea," the spokesman said.

The statement also said that the Paracel Islands are China's territory, mentioning that the US army's actions violate the sovereignty of China and undermine peace and stability in the sea.

China expressed protest, adding that the Chinese army is always ready to defend China's state sovereignty, peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Beijing has been disputing for decades with other Asia-Pacific countries on the territorial status of islands in the South China Sea with significant hydrocarbon reserves, including the Paracel and Spratly Islands.