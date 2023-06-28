China Designs 'Total War' Scenario to Test New Naval Weapons - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The Chinese military has added "total war" to the range of scenarios it uses to test and evaluate new naval weapons, the South China Morning Post reported Wednesday.

The Hong Kong-based daily cited navy scientists involved in conjuring the scenario as saying that it was designed to assess China's combat capabilities under an all-out attack by a hypothetical "blue alliance."

The "total war" reportedly involves the mobilization of both military and civilian efforts, as well as all available resources and the national economy, as was the case in the two world wars. Until recently, weapons tests focused mainly on testing China's combat capabilities in a regional conflict.

The scenario did not specify the enemy, but the list of hypothetical weapons included the US Navy's Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers.

The paper said the risk of military conflict between the United States and China was at its highest in decades.

Earlier in the month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a long-awaited trip to Beijing to meet with top Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, in an attempt to improve relations that had sunk to new lows over a number of issues including a possible confrontation over Taiwan. Although he described the talks as constructive, Blinken later told reporters that China had not agreed to re-establish military-to-military channels to manage crisis communications.