Open Menu

China Designs 'Total War' Scenario To Test New Naval Weapons - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 05:30 PM

China Designs 'Total War' Scenario to Test New Naval Weapons - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The Chinese military has added "total war" to the range of scenarios it uses to test and evaluate new naval weapons, the South China Morning Post reported Wednesday.

The Hong Kong-based daily cited navy scientists involved in conjuring the scenario as saying that it was designed to assess China's combat capabilities under an all-out attack by a hypothetical "blue alliance."

The "total war" reportedly involves the mobilization of both military and civilian efforts, as well as all available resources and the national economy, as was the case in the two world wars. Until recently, weapons tests focused mainly on testing China's combat capabilities in a regional conflict.

The scenario did not specify the enemy, but the list of hypothetical weapons included the US Navy's Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers.

The paper said the risk of military conflict between the United States and China was at its highest in decades.

Earlier in the month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a long-awaited trip to Beijing to meet with top Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, in an attempt to improve relations that had sunk to new lows over a number of issues including a possible confrontation over Taiwan. Although he described the talks as constructive, Blinken later told reporters that China had not agreed to re-establish military-to-military channels to manage crisis communications.

Related Topics

Attack World China Beijing Alliance United States Post All Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during ..

Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during difficult times

1 hour ago
 Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

5 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

5 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

5 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

6 hours ago
Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

6 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

6 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

7 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From World