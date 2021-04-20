UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

China Desires to Use Space to Supplant US as Global Economic, Military Leader - Pentagon

The United States sees China as one of its main threats in the space domain, where the country seeks to displace Washington as a global leader, Commander of the US Space Command James Dickinson said in testimony to Congress on Tuesday

"China desires to use space to supplant the US as a global economic and military leader," Dickinson said during a hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Over the past 20 years, Beijing has been developing advanced technologies to erode core US military advantages, including power projection and rapid, global, space-enabled precision fires, he added.

More Stories From World

