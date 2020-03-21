China Destroyed Coronavirus Data Before Informing US of Disease - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) By the time China first informed the United States of the novel coronavirus spreading through Hubei Province on January 3, Chinese authorities had already taken steps to cover up the severity of the budding epidemic by censoring social media and doctors treating patients, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday.

"By Jan. 3, Chinese authorities had already ordered COVID19 virus samples destroyed, silenced Wuhan doctors and censored public concerns online. The Chinese spokesperson is right: This is a timeline the world must absolutely scrutinize," Ortagus said.

Ortagus was responding to a statement from Chinese government spokeswoman Hua Chunying questioning why it took until January 15, nearly two weeks after January 3, for the United States to tell Americans in China about the disease.

"And now blame China for the delay? Seriously?" Hua added in a note of irony.

The two countries have engaged lately in a war of words that escalated when Chinese officials began claiming that the United States developed the novel coronavirus as a biological weapon, exposed US army soldiers and sent them to Wuhan, the largest city in Hubei province, to deliberately infect the local population.

While the Chinese allegations appear to have stopped in recent days and never rose to the level of senior government leaders, China nevertheless continues to face criticism for allowing the virus to spread since it was first detected in October.

The conventional view among scientists is that the virus jumped from bats to humans in a Wuhan market.