UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Destroyed Coronavirus Data Before Informing US Of Disease - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:20 AM

China Destroyed Coronavirus Data Before Informing US of Disease - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) By the time China first informed the United States of the novel coronavirus spreading through Hubei Province on January 3, Chinese authorities had already taken steps to cover up the severity of the budding epidemic by censoring social media and doctors treating patients, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday.

"By Jan. 3, Chinese authorities had already ordered COVID19 virus samples destroyed, silenced Wuhan doctors and censored public concerns online. The Chinese spokesperson is right: This is a timeline the world must absolutely scrutinize," Ortagus said.

Ortagus was responding to a statement from Chinese government spokeswoman Hua Chunying questioning why it took until January 15, nearly two weeks after January 3, for the United States to tell Americans in China about the disease.

"And now blame China for the delay? Seriously?" Hua added in a note of irony.

The two countries have engaged lately in a war of words that escalated when Chinese officials began claiming that the United States developed the novel coronavirus as a biological weapon, exposed US army soldiers and sent them to Wuhan, the largest city in Hubei province, to deliberately infect the local population.

While the Chinese allegations appear to have stopped in recent days and never rose to the level of senior government leaders, China nevertheless continues to face criticism for allowing the virus to spread since it was first detected in October.

The conventional view among scientists is that the virus jumped from bats to humans in a Wuhan market.

Related Topics

World Army China Social Media Wuhan United States January October Market From Government Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

11 minutes ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

26 minutes ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

50 minutes ago

$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: ..

49 minutes ago

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

2 hours ago

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.