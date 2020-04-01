China Detects 36 COVID-19 Cases, 130 Asymptomatic Carriers Over Past 24 Hours - Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Mainland China has registered 36 new coronavirus cases, seven fatalities and 130 asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers over the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

"The National Health Commission has received information from 31 provinces ... about 81,554 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection, including 2,004 who are still ill (466 people are in serious condition), 76,238 people who have been discharged from hospitals, and 3,312 who have died," the сommission reported.

The statistics thereby shows that 93.5 percent of all those infected have recovered.

The commission has also started reporting figures on asymptomatic cases since Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours, the country has detected 130 asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers. A total of 1,367 of such people remain under medical supervision.

Over the given period, one imported COVID-19 case and six fatalities have been registered in Hubei, the province where the virus was first detected in China.

In total, the province has 1,283 active cases, with 435 people being in serious condition.

Separately, Hong Kong accounts for a total of 714 cases and four fatalities, and Macao for 41 cases. Taiwan has confirmed a total of 322 cases, including five deaths.