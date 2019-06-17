UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Detects Minor Earthquake At Border With North Korea - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 06:53 PM

China Detects Minor Earthquake at Border with North Korea - Authorities

China detected a 1.3 magnitude earthquake in a city bordering North Korea on Monday, the China Earthquake Networks Center said in on its official Weibo account

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) China detected a 1.3 magnitude earthquake in a city bordering North Korea on Monday, the China Earthquake Networks Center said in on its official Weibo account.

"At 19:38 (GMT 11:38) on June 17, a 1.3 magnitude earthquake [suspected explosion] took place in Hunchun, Jilin Province. The depth of the epicenter is 0 kilometer," the center said.

Hunchun is located on the border between China and North Korea.

Shallow earthquakes, similar the one reported in Hunchun, may be triggered by powerful explosions such as a nuclear test.

Previous nuclear tests from North Korea set off similar earthquakes in bordering cities in China.

It's unclear, however, if the earthquake on Monday is the result of similar nuclear-related activities in North Korea.

After Kim and US President Donald Trump failed to reach an agreement on denuclearization during their second meeting on Vietnam earlier this year, Pyongyang has refrained from further provocations such as missile or nuclear tests.

Related Topics

Earthquake China Nuclear Trump Jilin Pyongyang North Korea Vietnam May June Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

Health project workers of merged districts seek re ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Constitutional Court Dragging Out Decisi ..

2 minutes ago

Reply filed against Nawaz Sharif's bail plea

8 minutes ago

840 Kg polythene bags confiscated

8 minutes ago

BTAP to get Rs 27bln in KP budget , mountains near ..

9 minutes ago

Abbottabad Police seize 36kg hashish, 2kg heroin

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.