China Detects Minor Earthquake at Border with North Korea - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) China detected a 1.3 magnitude earthquake in a city bordering North Korea on Monday, the China Earthquake Networks Center said in on its official Weibo account.

"At 19:38 (GMT 11:38) on June 17, a 1.3 magnitude earthquake [suspected explosion] took place in Hunchun, Jilin Province. The depth of the epicenter is 0 kilometer," the center said.

Hunchun is located on the border between China and North Korea.

Shallow earthquakes, similar the one reported in Hunchun, may be triggered by powerful explosions such as a nuclear test.

Previous nuclear tests from North Korea set off similar earthquakes in bordering cities in China.

It's unclear, however, if the earthquake on Monday is the result of similar nuclear-related activities in North Korea.

After Kim and US President Donald Trump failed to reach an agreement on denuclearization during their second meeting on Vietnam earlier this year, Pyongyang has refrained from further provocations such as missile or nuclear tests.