China Detects Over 10,000 New COVID-19 Cases In One Day - Health Authority

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 09:10 AM

China Detects Over 10,000 New COVID-19 Cases in One Day - Health Authority

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The epidemiological situation continues to worsen in China, with 1,150 new COVID-19 cases and 9,385 asymptomatic carriers detected in mainland China in the past 24 hours, the data of the National Health and Family Planning Commission of China showed on Friday.

The majority of cases were recorded in the province of Guangdong (546 confirmed cases and 2,461 asymptomatic cases) and the province of Henan (124 and 2,881 cases receptively). The increase in coronavirus cases was also recorded in Beijing, Chongqing, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and the provinces of Yunnan, Shanxi, Heilongjiang, Liaoning, Hebei, Sichuan, Shandong, Jiangsu.

In the last 24 hours, China also registered 59 cases of imported COVID and 135 cases of imported asymptomatic coronavirus.

China has been adhering to the zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy since the beginning of the pandemic, which stipulates the introduction of strict coronavirus measures and the enforcement of lockdowns in districts and cities even with a relatively low incidence of the disease.

The epidemiological situation in China has been worsening in recent months due to numerous local outbreaks of COVID-19, prompting a number of cities to go into lockdowns and force people to undergo PCR testing daily.

