China Detects Six COVID-19 Cases, 4 Asymptomatic Carriers Over Past Day- Health Commission

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:00 AM

BEIJING/ALMATY/BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) China has registered four asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers in the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday, adding that another six new coronavirus cases were recorded in the country.

According to the commission, all new cases have been imported from abroad.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 83,611, the death toll is 4,634. The cumulative number of recovered patients in China stands at 78,693.

Since early April, Chinese health authorities began counting asymptomatic cases among their overall tally. Over the past day, four people were released from under medical observation with suspected asymptomatic infection, while 110 people remain under observation.

Elsewhere in the region, Kazakhstan has reported 1,759 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 63,514, the interdepartmental commission on coronavirus said.

The total death toll currently stands at 396. The number of recovered patients is almost 56,000.

Meanwhile, a further 439 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in neighboring Kyrgyzstan over the same period of time, the country's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.

"As of July 15, 2020, there were 439 new cases of COVID-19 registered in the republic, 172 of them were in Bishkek," the response center said.

Additionally, the country's COVID-19 death toll rose by 11 over the past day to 160. Kyrgyzstan's case total now stands at 11,977.

The response center also said that 74 people have died over the previous day from community-acquired pneumonia. In total, 571 people have lost their lives due to this disease since March.

