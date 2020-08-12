China Detects Traces of COVID-19 on Frozen Shrimps Packaging From Ecuador - State Media

Traces of COVID-19 have been found on the outer packaging of frozen shrimps bought by a restaurant in eastern China's Anhui province from Ecuador, official media reported on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Traces of COVID-19 have been found on the outer packaging of frozen shrimps bought by a restaurant in eastern China's Anhui province from Ecuador, official media reported on Wednesday.

According to the China Central Television (CCTV), the authorities of the Jinghu district in Anhui's Wuhu city on Monday carried out a routine inspection to test food service workers and frozen foods for COVID-19. As a result of the check, samples of imported shrimps showed traces of the coronavirus. A repeat test the following day came back positive.

The restaurant, the warehouse and the personnel's housing were then sanitized and the products were sealed.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 tests of employees and their family members, as well as samples taken from other food products and various items in the restaurant, came back negative.

In early July, a similar incident took place in northeastern China's city of Dalian, when local customs officials took samples from a container of frozen South American white shrimps produced by an Ecuadorian company, which tested positive for COVID-19. Later, customs in the southeast city of Xiamen also found coronavirus-positive samples from two packs of frozen shrimps from another Ecuadorian company. However, samples taken from the shrimps themselves and the inside of the package were negative.