China Determined To Advance Lunar Cooperation With Russia - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

China Determined to Advance Lunar Cooperation With Russia - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) China is determined to work closely with Russia to build a first of its kind lunar research outpost and explore deep space, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Tuesday.

"A recent Russian-Chinese joint statement on the creation of an international research station has demonstrated determination and confidence in our deep space and lunar cooperation," he told reporters.

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and his Chinese counterpart, Zhang Kejian, signed a memorandum of understanding in March, agreeing to join efforts in furthering their moon plans.

