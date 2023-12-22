Open Menu

China-developed AS700 Civil Manned Airship Receives Type Certificate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2023 | 04:10 PM

China-developed AS700 civil manned airship receives type certificate

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has issued a type certificate to the country's independently-developed AS700 civil manned airship, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

AVIC Special Vehicle Research Institute developed the AS700 civil airship in compliance with the CAAC airworthiness regulations and it also has independent property rights over this manned airship, said AVIC, China's leading aircraft manufacturer.

Related Topics

China Vehicle Industry

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wick ..

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wicketkeeper in Melbourne Test

1 hour ago
 Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day ..

Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day one of the practice match agai ..

1 hour ago
 Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY I ..

Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY Increase in Global Smartphone S ..

1 hour ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher ca ..

SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

2 hours ago
 Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illeg ..

Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illegal marriage case

4 hours ago
 ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

4 hours ago
Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

8 hours ago
 46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

17 hours ago
 Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilaw ..

Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

17 hours ago
 No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as ..

No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as Israeli attacks intensify

17 hours ago

More Stories From World