China-developed AS700 civil manned airship receives type certificate

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has issued a type certificate to the country's independently-developed AS700 civil manned airship, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

AVIC Special Vehicle Research Institute developed the AS700 civil airship in compliance with the CAAC airworthiness regulations and it also has independent property rights over this manned airship, said AVIC, China's leading aircraft manufacturer.