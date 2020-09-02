UrduPoint.com
China Developing Air-Land-Sea Nuclear Launch Triad Capability - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) China is developing land, sea and air-based nuclear weapons systems, the US Defense Department said in a report on Tuesday.

"China is pursuing a 'nuclear triad' with the development of a nuclear capable air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM) and improving its ground and sea-based nuclear capabilities," the report said.

The report, an annual assessment submitted to Congress, also said Beijing is moving its strategic nuclear arsenal to a more rapid launch footing.

"New developments in 2019 further suggest that China intends to increase the peacetime readiness of its nuclear forces by moving to a launch-on-warning (LOW) posture with an expanded silo-based force," the report said.

China is expanding its inventory of the multi-role DF-26, a mobile, ground-launched intermediate-range ballistic missile system capable of rapidly swapping conventional and nuclear warheads, the Defense Department added.

