UrduPoint.com

China Development Bank Ups Loan Support For Water Conservancy Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 06:28 PM

China Development Bank ups loan support for water conservancy projects

China Development Bank, one of the country's policy banks, issued 186.4 billion yuan (about 27.53 billion U.S. dollars) of loans in 2022 to shore up the country's development in water conservancy

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023) China Development Bank, one of the country's policy banks, issued 186.4 billion yuan (about 27.53 billion U.S. dollars) of loans in 2022 to shore up the country's development in water conservancy.

The loans mainly supported China's major water conservancy projects, such as the irrigation system of the Dateng Gorge in south China and the comprehensive management of the Yongding River basin in north China, according to the bank.

In the next stage, it will focus on key areas and weak links in the field of water conservancy and strengthen financing support to promote high-quality development in this field.

More support will be offered to improve the capabilities of flood and drought prevention, optimize the allocation of water resources, and advance the intensive utilization and conservation of water, said the bank.

Related Topics

Flood Water China Drought Bank Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments acquires 9% stake in UK-based Mo ..

Dubai Investments acquires 9% stake in UK-based Monument Bank

27 minutes ago
 Army to face Navy in Inter-Departmental Basketball ..

Army to face Navy in Inter-Departmental Basketball opener

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 to start from Feb 1

Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 to start from Feb 1

23 minutes ago
 Educational Boards equipped with modern facilities ..

Educational Boards equipped with modern facilities essential for educational pro ..

23 minutes ago
 PTI leaders initiated trend of hate politics: PML( ..

PTI leaders initiated trend of hate politics: PML(N)

23 minutes ago
 Ankara Says Did Not Receive Finland's Proposal for ..

Ankara Says Did Not Receive Finland's Proposal for Separate NATO Accession Bid

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.