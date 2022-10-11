UrduPoint.com

China Develops Fintech to Improve Living Standards, Not Threaten Others - Beijing

The purpose of China's developing financial technology is to provide its people with better living conditions, and not for the sake of creating threats to other countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday

The Times reported on Monday that the head of the United Kingdom's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), Jeremy Fleming, intended to warn in an upcoming speech at the Royal United Services Institute that China's development of satellite technologies, as well as anti-satellite capability, could pose a "huge threat to us all."

According to The Times, Fleming will say that the development of a centralized digital Currency by Beijing poses another threat and will help the country avoid potential sanctions in the event of a possible armed conflict between China and Taiwan. In addition, the UK official will warn other countries that they are "mortgaging their future" if they acquire Chinese technologies that could contain "hidden costs.

"The remarks of the British official have no factual basis at all. China's technological development is aimed at making lives better for the Chinese people. It does not target anyone, still less pose any threat. Subscribing to the so-called 'China threat' and stoking confrontation benefits no one and will eventually backfire," the spokeswoman said at a briefing.

In August, media reported that then-UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, if elected as prime minister, planned to declare China a threat to UK national security. Last March, the UK identified Russia as "the greatest nuclear, conventional military and sub-threshold threat to European security" in a military modernization strategy document dubbed "Defence in a competitive age."

