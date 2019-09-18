UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Develops Permanent Magnet Motor For 400 Kph High Speed Train

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 04:40 PM

China develops permanent magnet motor for 400 kph high speed train

China has developed a permanent magnet traction motor for trains with speeds up to 400 kph, the developer said Tuesday

CHANGSHA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :China has developed a permanent magnet traction motor for trains with speeds up to 400 kph, the developer said Tuesday.

The newly-developed TQ-800 motor is expected to be used in a multinational interconnected high-speed train project, according to the CRRC Zhuzhou Electric Co., Ltd.

Adopting a fully-enclosed and directional cooling structure, the TQ-800 motor boasts high power density, excellent low-temperature adaptability and low maintenance cost, the company said.

The successful development of the motor breaks the monopoly of foreign technologies in this area and lays a solid foundation for the upgrade of rail transit technologies in China, it added.

The maximum speed of China's bullet trains rose to 350 kph when the Fuxing (Rejuvenation) bullet trains started operation between Beijing and Shanghai on Sept. 21, 2017.

The Fuxing trains are a substantial upgrade on the previous Hexie (Harmony) bullet trains. Entirely designed and manufactured in China, the Fuxing train is more spacious and energy-efficient, with longer service life and better reliability.

Related Topics

China Company Zhuzhou Beijing Shanghai 2017 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

AUD ranks as UAE’s top institution for employabi ..

14 minutes ago

Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discussed Attack on Oil ..

39 seconds ago

Anadolu Agency to launch 17th war journalism progr ..

42 seconds ago

WAPDA hydel stations register 36 percent increased ..

44 seconds ago

US Sanctions Prevent Caracas From Getting Material ..

19 minutes ago

Huawei eyes computer market as US squeezes telecom ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.