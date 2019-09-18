China develops permanent magnet motor for 400 kph high speed train

(@imziishan)

China has developed a permanent magnet traction motor for trains with speeds up to 400 kph, the developer said Tuesday

CHANGSHA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :China has developed a permanent magnet traction motor for trains with speeds up to 400 kph, the developer said Tuesday.

The newly-developed TQ-800 motor is expected to be used in a multinational interconnected high-speed train project, according to the CRRC Zhuzhou Electric Co., Ltd.

Adopting a fully-enclosed and directional cooling structure, the TQ-800 motor boasts high power density, excellent low-temperature adaptability and low maintenance cost, the company said.

The successful development of the motor breaks the monopoly of foreign technologies in this area and lays a solid foundation for the upgrade of rail transit technologies in China, it added.

The maximum speed of China's bullet trains rose to 350 kph when the Fuxing (Rejuvenation) bullet trains started operation between Beijing and Shanghai on Sept. 21, 2017.

The Fuxing trains are a substantial upgrade on the previous Hexie (Harmony) bullet trains. Entirely designed and manufactured in China, the Fuxing train is more spacious and energy-efficient, with longer service life and better reliability.