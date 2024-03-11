Open Menu

China Disaster Warning Technology Brings Benefits To Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Zhang Xingying, a National CPPCC Committee Member and Deputy Director of the Science and Climate Change Department at the China Meteorological Administration, put forth a proposal to enhance early warning capabilities and effectively respond to climate change.

"Meteorology knows no borders and can make the greatest contribution along the Belt and Road," he stated during this year's Two Sessions, the annual meetings of the National People's Congress(NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

His proposal advocates for the establishment of an Asian Disaster Warning Center and Partnership Alliance, with a focus on supporting the development of early warning systems in countries along the Belt and Road Initiative. China aims to contribute its expertise and solutions in weather forecasting, climate prediction, disaster identification, risk assessment and system development, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Over the years, China has provided meteorological disaster warning services to 129 developing countries.

"We have been actively assisting more countries, particularly small island nations, in establishing disaster warning systems to benefit people worldwide," said Zhang Xingying.

China's expertise in disaster warning technology has also brought significant benefits to Pakistan. Since the establishment of the China Meteorological Administration's satellite broadcasting system in Bangladesh in 2011, its coverage has expanded to most parts of the Asia-Pacific and Africa.

The system provides 392 types of data in 12 categories. During the floods caused by heavy rainfall in Pakistan in 2022, the meteorological data provided by this system proved crucial in addressing the immediate crisis.

Zhang Xingying highlighted the close collaboration between China and Pakistan in meteorology, mentioning the recent establishment of a dedicated meteorological warning system and a meteorological observing station in Gwadar Port.

APP/asg

