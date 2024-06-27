China Disburses Millions In Aid To Provinces Battling Floods
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Chinese authorities have allocated nearly $70 million to aid regions affected by recent heavy rains and floods, as the country braces for continued downpours with an orange alert issued by the National Meteorological Center.
According to Xinhua news, the Ministry of Finance and Emergency Management released 496 million Yuan ($69.59 million) to support flood control efforts across Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Guizhou, Guangdong, and Guangxi.
This follows an earlier release of 346 million yuan to these provinces as preemptive support amidst ongoing severe weather conditions.
On Thursday, China's National Meteorological Center issued an orange alert, the second highest in its four-tier warning system, forecasting torrential rains across Chongqing, Guizhou, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui, Zhejiang, Shanghai, and Xizang until Friday morning, according to China Daily.
China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.
The recent deluge has already claimed over 60 lives, with casualties reported from landslides and flooding. Last week, 47 fatalities were recorded in Guangdong, and eight people remain missing following a landslide in Hunan's Douxi village.
In addition, authorities recovered six bodies in Fujian after landslides struck the southeastern province.
Heavy rains have struck southern China since the annual flooding season got an early start, destroying thousands of low-lying houses and damaging roads and crops.
Recent Stories
Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan
Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections
Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails
More Stories From World
-
Turkish defense minister in Uzbekistan for key meetings1 minute ago
-
N. Korea says successfully tested multiple-warhead missile11 minutes ago
-
Boeing aims to lift MAX quality control at Renton factory21 minutes ago
-
Gaza workshop repairs water tanks hit by bullets, bombs21 minutes ago
-
Far right out ahead with three days to France vote31 minutes ago
-
Russia 'strongly condemns attempted military coup' in Bolivia31 minutes ago
-
Spain the standouts as Euro 2024 heads into knockout stage41 minutes ago
-
'Uncharted waters': Kenya braces for protests despite Ruto U-turn41 minutes ago
-
China to hold 3rd party plenum from July 15 with eyes on policy direction51 minutes ago
-
Euro 2024 at halftime: good vibes, late trains51 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 40 injured as Russian passenger train derails1 hour ago
-
Firebomb wounds police officer outside top Greek judge's home1 hour ago