China Discovers World’s Largest Metamorphic Rock Oilfield In Bohai Sea
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has announced the recent discovery of the largest metamorphic rock oilfield in the Bohai Sea.
According to China Central Television, the Bohai 26-6 oilfield, situated approximately 170 kilometers from Tianjin Municipality, has recently confirmed an unprecedented volume of oil and gas reserves.
These newly established reserves exceed 40 million cubic meters, contributing to the cumulative proven reserves of the field which have now surpassed 200 million cubic meters.
During the process of drilling exploration, engineers made the significant discovery of an oil and gas layer reaching a depth of 118 meters. It is anticipated that the average daily oil production will surpass 390 cubic meters, while the gas output is projected to exceed 50,000 cubic meters.
