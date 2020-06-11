UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Dismisses EU Report On Virus Disinformation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 09:09 PM

China dismisses EU report on virus disinformation

Beijing dismissed on Thursday a European Union report charging China and Russia with conducting coronavirus disinformation campaigns as a "false accusation".

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Beijing dismissed on Thursday a European Union report charging China and Russia with conducting coronavirus disinformation campaigns as a "false accusation".

Brussels says China and Russia have sought to undermine European democracy and burnish their own reputations during the pandemic with "targeted influence operations and disinformation campaigns".

The unusually blunt accusation came in an official EU strategy paper for tackling what officials say is a "flood" of false healthcare claims, conspiracy theories, fraud and hate speech surrounding the coronavirus.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the report "avoids the clear facts".

"This false accusation against China is itself disinformation," Hua said at a regular press briefing.

"We never bragged or relied on disinformation to improve our image. The virus is the common enemy of mankind, and disinformation is also a common enemy of mankind."Despite the report, the EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said Wednesday that he had assured China's foreign minister the bloc does not want a "cold war".

Related Topics

Flood Russia China Democracy European Union Beijing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

1 hour ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

1 hour ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

2 hours ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

2 hours ago

Latvian Constitutional Court Invalidates Ban on No ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.