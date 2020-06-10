UrduPoint.com
China Dispatches Medical Expert Team To Help Palestine Cope With Covid-19 Epidemic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 07:14 PM

China dispatches medical expert team to help Palestine cope with Covid-19 epidemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :China has sent a team of anti-epidemic medical experts to Palestine to help the local health authorities cope with the new coronavirus epidemic, a Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The expert group was formed by the National Health Commission and selected by the Chongqing Municipal Health Commission, Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing held here.

Giving details, she said that China and Palestine have a profound traditional friendship, adding, At present, the epidemic situation of Palestine's new coronavirus is still developing.� The spokesperson informed that at the request of the Palestinian government, and taking into account the actual needs of Palestine in the fight against the epidemic, the Chinese government decided to send a team of medical experts to fight the disease.

The expert group intends to stay in Palestine for a week and during its stay in Palestine, the Chinese expert team will exchange information with that country on epidemic prevention and control measures, clinical treatment techniques, laboratory testing, share experience and information, and work with the Palestinian government and people to address the challenges of the epidemic, she added.

Hua Chunying said that the expert group will also provide guidance for epidemic prevention and control to Chinese citizens in Palestine.

"At the same time, China will provide an annual donation of US$1 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, provide anti-epidemic material assistance to the medical institutions under the Agency, and through the Agency to Palestine and Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, she said.

The spokesperson said that these measures of the Chinese side are the concrete actions of the spirit of the important speech delivered by President Xi Jinping of the 73rd World Health Assembly at the opening ceremony, which embodies the profound friendship between the Chinese people and the Palestinian people.

China will continue to uphold the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, provide assistance within its capabilities according to the needs of Palestine and other countries, and make positive contributions to maintaining public health security in the middle East, she said.

