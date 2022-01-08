UrduPoint.com

China Diverts Over 50 Billion Cubic Meters Of Water From South To North Of Country

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 03:41 PM

China diverts over 50 billion cubic meters of water from south to north of country

The middle and eastern routes of China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project have transferred over 50 billion cubic meters of water to the north of the country as of 11 p.m. Friday, official data shows

BEIJING, Jan 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The middle and eastern routes of China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project have transferred over 50 billion cubic meters of water to the north of the country as of 11 p.m. Friday, official data shows.

The project has benefited 140 million people and optimized the economic development patterns of more than 40 large and medium-sized cities. It has changed the water supply pattern of northern China and improved the ecosystems of rivers and lakes in water-receiving areas, according to a Ministry of Water Resources official.

The middle route will provide safe water resources for the hosting of the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing, the company in charge of the project has said.

The South-to-North Water Diversion Project has three routes. The middle route, the most prominent of the three due to its role in feeding water to the nation's capital, begins at the Danjiangkou Reservoir in central China's Hubei Province and runs through Henan and Hebei before reaching Beijing and Tianjin. It began supplying water in December 2014.

The eastern route began operations in November 2013, transferring water from east China's Jiangsu Province to areas including Tianjin and Shandong.

The western route is in the planning stage and has yet to be built.

Related Topics

Water China Company Danjiangkou Tianjin Beijing November December Olympics From Billion Million P

Recent Stories

Murree incident grieves KP Chief Minister Mahmood ..

Murree incident grieves KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

1 minute ago
 Turkmen President Tells Government to Extinguish ' ..

Turkmen President Tells Government to Extinguish 'Gates of Hell' Gas Crater

1 minute ago
 China authorizes around 700,000 invention patents ..

China authorizes around 700,000 invention patents in 2022

1 minute ago
 Kenya cuts consumer power costs by 15 pct

Kenya cuts consumer power costs by 15 pct

1 minute ago
 At least 19 tourists died in Murree hit by heavy s ..

At least 19 tourists died in Murree hit by heavy snowfall

53 minutes ago
 Strong 5.9-Magnitude Quake Rattles Chilean Coastli ..

Strong 5.9-Magnitude Quake Rattles Chilean Coastline - USGS

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.