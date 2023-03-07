China Does Not Supply Weapons to Any Party to Ukrainian Conflict - Foreign Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) China is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine and does not supply weapons to either side, but Beijing is threatened with sanctions, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday at an annual press conference.

"China is neither the initiator nor an interested party to the crisis, we also do not supply weapons to any of the parties to the conflict. What is the basis for blaming China and even imposing sanctions and threatening? We will never accept this," Qin said.

He said the Ukrainian crisis has reached a critical point, and sanctions can't solve the existing problems, because dialogue is needed.

Qin said China will make every effort for a peaceful reunification with Taiwan, but is ready to take all required measures.

"The Chinese people have the right to ask: why does the US talk about respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Ukrainian issue, but does not respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Taiwan issue?" he also said.