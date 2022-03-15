UrduPoint.com

China Does Not Want To Be 'affected' By Russia Sanctions: Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 01:23 PM

China does not want to be 'affected' by Russia sanctions: foreign minister Wang Yi

China's foreign minister has said his nation does not want to be impacted by Western economic sanctions on Russia, state media reported Tuesday, as pressure grows on Beijing to withdraw support from an isolated Moscow

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :China's foreign minister has said his nation does not want to be impacted by Western economic sanctions on Russia, state media reported Tuesday, as pressure grows on Beijing to withdraw support from an isolated Moscow.

"China is not a party to the crisis, still less wants to be affected by the sanctions," Wang Yi said, according to a readout of a phone call with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares published on Tuesday.

China has "always opposed using sanctions to solve problems, let alone unilateral sanctions that has no basis in international law, which will... harm people's livelihood in all countries", Wang said according to the readout.

Wang's comments were published after a seven-hour meeting between high-ranking US and Chinese officials in Rome, at which Washington said the US had expressed concern about "alignment" between Russia and China.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Washington Beijing Rome Media All From

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan strongman's son wins presidential vot ..

Turkmenistan strongman's son wins presidential vote: official results

15 seconds ago
 Minus Buzdar formula unacceptable: Parliamentary S ..

Minus Buzdar formula unacceptable: Parliamentary Sec

16 seconds ago
 Polish, Czech, Slovenian PMs to Kyiv on Tuesday: s ..

Polish, Czech, Slovenian PMs to Kyiv on Tuesday: statement

18 seconds ago
 MWMC manages training session for officers to impr ..

MWMC manages training session for officers to improve good governance

19 seconds ago
 Govt to launch satellite monitoring based State of ..

Govt to launch satellite monitoring based State of Forest Report: Malik Amin Asl ..

5 minutes ago
 BoI organises ‘CPEC Industrial Cooperation B2B I ..

BoI organises ‘CPEC Industrial Cooperation B2B Investment Conference’

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>