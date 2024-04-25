China-donated Relief Supplies Arrive In Papua New Guinea
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Relief supplies from China to Papua New Guinea arrived in Port Moresby on Thursday as China's top envoy in the Pacific island country said the move will help the affected people to cope with the recent natural disasters and rebuild their homes.
Chinese Ambassador to PNG Zeng Fanhua and PNG Minister of Defence Billy Joseph jointly attended a donation ceremony at Port Moresby International Airport, also known as Jacksons International Airport.
Zeng said that as a good partner with PNG who will take care of each other, China can understand and share the feelings of PNG people who suffer from recent disasters, including floods and earthquakes.
On behalf of the government and people of PNG, Joseph thanked China for its timely assistance, saying that PNG will distribute the materials to the disaster-hit areas as soon as possible.
China has always firmly maintained the friendship between the two countries and is a true friend of PNG, Joseph said, adding that PNG highly appreciates it and is willing to further strengthen cooperation with China to jointly face various challenges.
