UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Donates 1 Mln USD To UNICEF To Support Malawi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:26 PM

China donates 1 mln USD to UNICEF to support Malawi

The Chinese government has provided 1 million U.S. dollars to UNICEF to help Malawian families recovering from the effects of the March 2019 floods in the country

LILONGWE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Chinese government has provided 1 million U.S. Dollars to UNICEF to help Malawian families recovering from the effects of the March 2019 floods in the country.

In a joint statement with Malawi government on Thursday, the Chinese ambassador to Malawi, Liu Hongyang, said the assistance to UNICEF is within the framework of the South-South Cooperation Fund which provides safe water, emergency sanitation facilities, and protection from disaster to families and children affected by Cyclone Idai.

"Our Government is happy to help, within its capacity, to address the needs of the affected Malawian families. We have provided 1 million U.S. dollars to bring safe water, emergency sanitation and nutrition to children and women who are the worst affected in any disaster," said Liu.

UNICEF Malawi Representative, Rudolf Schwenk, said while families affected by the floods have returned home or relocated to safer areas, there is need to support the recovery and reconstruction process to avoid creating different forms of vulnerabilities.

"We are delighted with this new partnership with the Chinese government which will bring an integrated package of life-saving interventions to families and communities affected by the floods," said Rudolf Schwenk.

He added that building and maintaining strong partnerships is key to improving children's lives and they are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration with the Chinese government for the benefit of the children in Malawi.

According to government of Malawi, the Post Disaster Needs Assessment report on the March 2019 Cyclone Idai-induced floods indicated that Malawi needs about 375 million U.S. dollars for recovery and reconstruction.

"We appreciate both technical and financial support rendered by the Government of the People's Republic of China and organizations under United Nations in implementing various disaster risk management programs," said Dyce Nkhoma, Deputy Director of Disaster Response and Recovery in the Department of Disaster Management Affairs.

The floods affected about 975,000 people in 15 districts and two cities, including 460,000 children and over 67,000 children's text books were damaged.

Related Topics

United Nations Water China Malawi March Women 2019 Post From Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates Maritime Centre Of Excel ..

31 seconds ago

Emirates Touches down in Mexico City

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates College of Holy Quran at ..

28 minutes ago

Nargis quits showbiz industry, decides to work for ..

43 minutes ago

UAE among the fastest-growing nations: Kyrgyz Pres ..

43 minutes ago

Dubai CP meets General Network of Government Commu ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.