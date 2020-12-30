China donates money to Fiji for tropical cyclone Yasa relief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUVA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :China on Wednesday donated 420,000 Fijian Dollars (about 200,000 U.S. dollars) in cash to Fiji to support the island nation in response to the devastation caused by the recent tropical cyclone Yasa.

The handover ceremony was held in Fijian Prime Minister's Office where Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo, on behalf of the Chinese government, handed over the cheque to Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The ambassador said that he was impressed and moved by the indomitable spirit and will of mutual help of the Fijian people, and was confident that the Fijian people will conquer the difficulties and reconstruct their homes under the strong leadership of the prime minister and the Fijian government.

He hoped that the new batch of aid would inject confidence and courage to the Fijian people, and help them return to normal life soon.

Noting that China has always been a steadfast and reliable development partner of Fiji, he said that China stands ready to offer further assistance as required.